New York Mets Mets to play at West Point; 1st time in 33 years

ESPN NY Mets Blog

Mets to play at West Point; 1st time in 33 years

by: ESPN.com news services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h

... aseball team on Friday, 3/31 at 3:00p. pic.twitter.com/rng29U9URu — New York Mets (@Mets) February 15, 2017 "Sandy Alderson and I were so inspired by our visi ...

Tweets