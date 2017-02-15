New York Mets Walker would welcome long-term extension

MLB: Mets.com
Walker2article_ayg6i6ll_s9p1nlz5

Walker would welcome long-term extension

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 6m

... just yet, but that doesn't mean something won't happen." Neither Walker nor Mets officials characterized talks as urgent or imminent. But the Mets' willingne ...

Tweets