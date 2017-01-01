New York Mets Amed Rosario and Gavin Cecchini Are Top 20 Shor...

Mets Minors

Amed Rosario and Gavin Cecchini Are Top 20 Shorstop Prospects

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 54m

... ally being free agents after this season, this duo could possibly become the Mets double play combination sooner rather than later. No matter when it happens, ...

Tweets