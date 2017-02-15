New York Mets New York Mets set to play against Army at West ...

Elite Sports NY
Usatsi_9877472

New York Mets set to play against Army at West Point this spring

by: Alex Jordan Elite Sports NY 2h

... ague. The two teams also played in ’65, ’67, ’71, ’73, ’75, ’79 and ’84. The Mets have won all eight games against Army. “We are excited to have the New York ...

Tweets