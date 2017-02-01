- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Christie as a sports-talk host? He says he'd 'love to'
by: Brent Johnson | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 2h
... at period of time." The governor also weighed in on the controversy that the Mets' chief rival, the Philadelphia Phillies, have plastered the slogan "Ya Gott ...
Tweets
-
Totally. They will all make 34 starts.Is this the year the Mets' Fab 5 finally stays healthy? https://t.co/5T4ccyQa73 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Was on the fence between this one and the Maile one for @StelliniTweets.Reading this year's @baseballpro and OK I laughed: https://t.co/V8AfJIWknBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Boomer & Carton: That Day The Governor Of N.J. Sat In For The Booms https://t.co/Fc6P6iblQITV / Radio Network
-
I think that's a very unfair thing to say about him.@michaelgbaron baron what the hell. Wheeler sits out for 2 years and can't even throw a bullpen without tenderness? Get him a new jobBlogger / Podcaster
-
No. And honestly, with so few jobs available, and the roster being inflexible, borderline MLB free agents shouldn't…@michaelgbaron Do you see any of the remaining FA vets signing a minors invite with mets?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yes. Popular post. Gotta re-circulate things in the modern media. Read MP post "golden age of mets blogging" 4 why@metspolice You've been running this for daysBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets