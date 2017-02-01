New York Mets MMN Top 100 Prospects: #46-50 With Two 2016 Dra...

Mets Minors
Img_1968-e1487252817268

MMN Top 100 Prospects: #46-50 With Two 2016 Draft Picks

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 25m

... n St. Lucie. 50. 2B Michael Paez Ht: 5’8″  Wt: 175 lbs  2016 Level: Brooklyn Cyclones B/T: R/R   Age: 12/8/1994 (22)   Age Dif: -0.1 Acquired : 4th Round in 2016 ...

Tweets