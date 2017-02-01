New York Mets Game Used: 2008 Reyes Helmet.

The Media Goon
S-l1600-2

Game Used: 2008 Reyes Helmet.

by: noreply@blogger.com (MediaGoon) The Media Goon 2h

... d 2008 game worn Jose Reyes batting helmet with undesputed COA from the N.Y. Mets. 7 3/4 size, except game use. Small crack on top of helmet but does not effe ...

Tweets