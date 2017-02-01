New York Mets Why Mets' Terry Collins named Noah Syndergaard ...

nj.com
22085230-standard

Why Mets' Terry Collins named Noah Syndergaard the opening day starter so early

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 39m

... ary 16, 2017 "It's something I've been working for ever since I was with the Mets, is to be the opening day starter," he said. "I'm thrilled that Terry instil ...

Tweets