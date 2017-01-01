New York Mets Evan Macy: Phillies, Eagles-hating Chris Christ...

Metro News
Screen%2520shot%25202017-02-16%2520at%25203

Evan Macy: Phillies, Eagles-hating Chris Christie has absolutely no clue

by: Evan Macy Metro News 2h

... re do team suck? The Yankees missed the playoffs so do they suck? The Mets didn't win a World Series do they? Clearly Christie's emotions have gotten t ...

Tweets