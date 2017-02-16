New York Mets Mets announce Noah Syndergaard will start on Op...

Hardball Talk
612910290-e1475758320315

Mets announce Noah Syndergaard will start on Opening Day

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 1h

... s for the Cowboys (and hates the Eagles) and he prefers the New York teams — Mets, Rangers and Knicks — to any of the professional sports teams that play in h ...

Tweets