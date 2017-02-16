New York Mets How Terry Collins decided on Mets’ Opening Day ...

New York Post
Noahsyndergaard

How Terry Collins decided on Mets’ Opening Day starter

by: Mike Puma New York Post 23m

... , so I am going to go out there and get the job done.” Terry Collins reveals Mets' Opening Day starter 0:0 PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Noah doubt about it. Terry.. ...

Tweets