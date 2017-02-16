New York Mets Syndergaard to start opening day

North Jersey
636228586125490893-ax081-7bb8-9

Syndergaard to start opening day

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 18m

... uge honor, something I have been working for ever since I have been with the Mets, to be the Opening Day starter at one point,” Syndergaard said. “I am extrem ...

Tweets