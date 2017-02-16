- IN
New Jersey Govenor Chris Christie says the Philadelphia Phillies suck (Video)
by: Alex Jordan — Elite Sports NY
... rnor Chris Christie isn’t a fan of the Philadelphia team. Christie, who is a Mets fan, attacked the Phillies in an interview on on Wednesday. The governor sai ...
The senate has convened to address #bnny controversy.Hate to break it to @GovChristie but Phillies fans just want to win, aren't "bitter." Watch us win in 2017. https://t.co/5b77b76racBeat Writer / Columnist
For people who like Murph and Star Wars. Maybe I should retarget the podcast.The Nationals' promo schedule for 2017 features a Daniel Murphy bobblehead and a Chewbacca Koozie. https://t.co/fe17nDoRKlBlogger / Podcaster
CRed talks to Donald Sterling about Dolan/Oakley.Donald Sterling calls James Dolan "a terrific owner": https://t.co/MY5l4MGAMOBeat Writer / Columnist
Now they just need new fonts and a better nickname.The new @Dbacks pants look SO MUCH better. https://t.co/sqXq7vrqV3Blogger / Podcaster
My interview with Mets relief prospect @TylerBashlor.New Post: MMN Exclusive Interview: Flame-Throwing Righty Tyler Bashlor https://t.co/l8Cqf6WmfD #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Or that.@ChrisCarlin it is "Something is rotten in the state of Denmark." #justsayin #HamletTV / Radio Personality
