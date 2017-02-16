New York Mets Fan favorite Bartolo Colon brings joy wherever ...

New York Post
Bartolo_colon

Fan favorite Bartolo Colon brings joy wherever he goes

by: Kevin Kernan New York Post 33m

... 67 ¹/₃) in franchise history. Colon knows he is missed, by his teammates, by Mets fans. “I had the idea that I was probably going to stay with the Mets at the ...

Tweets