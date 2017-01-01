New York Mets Mets Morning News: Can Granderson stick in center?

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_9590533.0

Mets Morning News: Can Granderson stick in center?

by: Bryan Brandom SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 35m

... aking Jose Reyes the everyday starter at third base. Curtis Granderson joins Mets fans in wondering if the 36-year-old can . Noah Syndergaard is pumped about ...

Tweets