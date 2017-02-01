New York Mets 5 takeaways from Vegas' 2017 World Series odds

nj.com
22085728-standard

5 takeaways from Vegas' 2017 World Series odds

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 13m

... ng the teams in their league. The difference between the New York teams? The Mets are at 18/1. That means four National League teams (Cubs, Dodgers, Nationals ...

Tweets