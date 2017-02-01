New York Mets Jeurys Familia Leaves Camp For Personal Matter

Mets Merized
Jeurys-familia-215x150

Jeurys Familia Leaves Camp For Personal Matter

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 1h

... native Dominican Republic due to a visa issue that kept him from arriving to Mets Spring Training camp by Sunday’s reporting deadline for pitchers and catcher ...

Tweets