New York Mets Jose Reyes condemns his ‘unacceptable’ act of d...

Daily News
Nymetsspring

Jose Reyes condemns his ‘unacceptable’ act of domestic violence

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 1h

... now that." After Reyes served the suspension, the Rockies cut him loose. The Mets, who were struggling after a season-ending injury to David Wright, gave him ...

Tweets