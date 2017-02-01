New York Mets MLB Considers Changing Order of Batting Practice

Mets Merized
Usatsi_9327508_154511658_lowres-e1487351088735

MLB Considers Changing Order of Batting Practice

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 59m

... LB. I love showing up early to watch BP, however I would prefer to watch the Mets take batting practice rather than the away team. I know plenty of fans who s ...

Tweets