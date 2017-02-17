New York Mets Silverman: Kudos To Manfred For At Least Consid...

WFAN
Jose

Silverman: Kudos To Manfred For At Least Considering MLB Extra Innings Rule

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 38m

... fans have a story to tell that is akin to a badge of courage. “I was at the Mets-Dodgers game that went 18 innings,” they would say, and that’s currency in t ...

Tweets