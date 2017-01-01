- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Video: Jose Reyes talks about his role
by: N/A — North Jersey 2h
... ning. Post to Facebook Video: Jose Reyes talks about his role Mets infielder Jose Reyes discusses which positions he'll play during spring trai ...
Tweets
-
We'll be giving away the Bobby Ojeda Signed Card at top of the hour. RT the below tweet if you still haven't entere…RT for chance to Win Signed 90 Fleer by Bobby Ojeda. I'll announce winner at 8PM. Also stay tuned for details on bi… https://t.co/RT5Q7ZwMdcBlogger / Podcaster
-
I swear to god I knew Ervin Santana was on the Twins before right now.Paul Molitor essentially names Ervin Santana the Opening Day starter against the Royals on April 3 at Target Field: https://t.co/G6edG3OwLDBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wakes me up when I drift off poolside@aindik @metspolice its been horrible for years. will never be fixed! it kind of adds a little excitement to the games that are dragging.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Which one of us is gonna tell him he only plays if his brother doesn't..@lamelaza_7 ? talks about his excitement to play alongside his "big brother" #DavidWright again. #Mets https://t.co/H8fn39x6LYBlogger / Podcaster
-
Between this and the fisherman we are gonna have to swap guest posts.Still the best @metspolice https://t.co/UciPvK7YLTBlogger / Podcaster
-
So thankful for comedy the past few months.Our government is running like a well-oiled Charlie Sheen.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets