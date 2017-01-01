New York Mets Video: Jose Reyes talks about his role

North Jersey
5114477740001_5327575396001_5327572348001-vs

Video: Jose Reyes talks about his role

by: N/A North Jersey 2h

... ning. Post to Facebook Video: Jose Reyes talks about his role Mets infielder Jose Reyes discusses which positions he'll play during spring trai ...

Tweets