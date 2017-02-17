- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Travis d’Arnaud’s Problem? Throwing With ‘Too Much Arm’
by: JAMES WAGNER — NY Times 28m
... ession, Sherlock, who is 56, and d’Arnaud, who is 28, joined the rest of the Mets catchers for workouts that focused on blocking balls behind the plate and fr ...
Tweets
-
Him trying to be so serious just makes me want to laugh harder.Kyrie Irving was trending on Twitter today because he believes the Earth is flat. I asked him about it. https://t.co/ODe9aP9qmKBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Port St. Lucie GOATTin Fish, how I missed you. https://t.co/BMNNsoNbHoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
YessssNationals 2B Daniel Murphy on @TimTebow's batting: 'The power is real' @howardfendrich https://t.co/OYtPdiFHCf https://t.co/t7lhrYS1BNSuper Fan
-
Yet you all fell for this BS a day agoNow all of a sudden Draymond Green doesn't know if free agents won't sign with the Knicks https://t.co/7MJxjJwcwUBlogger / Podcaster
-
2017 is getting too weird and it's only February.Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy on @TimTebow's batting: 'The power is real' @howardfendrich https://t.co/OYtPdiFHCf https://t.co/t7lhrYS1BNBlogger / Podcaster
-
latest podcast! with over/under win picks in the AL. (hoping to go 15-0 again. yeah, right)PODCAST: @JonHeyman and @StokkeTommy discuss #Dbacks, #Cubs, #STLCards and make predictions for AL over/unders. https://t.co/tQXHbOLcquBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets