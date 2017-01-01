New York Mets Asdrubal Cabrera glad Mets kept Cespedes, team ...

Daily News
Phillies-mets-baseball

Asdrubal Cabrera glad Mets kept Cespedes, team together

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 1h

... — angered when he found out of the snub via social media. When he arrived at Mets camp on Saturday, Cabrera had moved on. “It’s past, there is nothing I can d ...

Tweets