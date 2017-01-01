- IN
Asdrubal Cabrera glad Mets kept Cespedes, team together
by: KRISTIE ACKERT — NY Daily News 1h
... — angered when he found out of the snub via social media. When he arrived at Mets camp on Saturday, Cabrera had moved on. “It’s past, there is nothing I can d ...
Tweets
Absolutely. If your pitchers fall apart .. tough to be really good@PSLToFlushing It's like when ppl say, "The Mets could contend, but their starters have to stay healthy." That is applicable for EVERY TEAM!Minors
Yes, the Mets do what they do. Which will be unseating the Nats as NL East champs this season.Harper, asked about Noah Syndergaard's unflattering comment on Jan Instagram pic: "Syndergaard does what he does. The Mets do what they do."Blogger / Podcaster
NationaLOLSHarper, asked about Noah Syndergaard's unflattering comment on Jan Instagram pic: "Syndergaard does what he does. The Mets do what they do."Blogger / Podcaster
As long as Yoenis Cespedes rides a horse in the Mets’ World Series parade, this is fine.Although he has more horses than last year, he also said he wasn’t going to ride into camp on one this year.Blogger / Podcaster
We are all NeganWe didn't spend enough time today discussing how creepy this was https://t.co/5ULFNFruzBTV / Radio Personality
Gotta agree with Sandy's stance here. It's time to stand and deliver. Mets have been VERY patient with TDA. Believe…Travis d'Arnaud is no longer a prospect, the #Mets don't want potential anymore, they want results. https://t.co/JGLDX0gsOwBlogger / Podcaster
