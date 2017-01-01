New York Mets Daniel Murphy on Tim Tebow’s batting: ‘The powe...

Newsday
Image

Daniel Murphy on Tim Tebow’s batting: ‘The power is real’ | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

... needs that experience to pull from, which only a full season can give you.” Mets Tebow getting pointers from Sheffield Murphy enjoys talking and thinking abo ...

Tweets