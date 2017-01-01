New York Mets Corey Taylor gets noticed with Marcos Molina of...

Metsblog
Fullsizerender_11_jxxe990y_muney80p

Corey Taylor gets noticed with Marcos Molina off to the side

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2h

... ikeouts and just 18 walks in 12 starts and 76 innings for the Low-A Brooklyn Cyclones. "There were high hopes for Molina in 2015," MLB.com wrote in their most rec ...

Tweets