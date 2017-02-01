- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' David Wright finally played catch. What's next?
by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 2h
... throw it? Early Sunday morning, Wright went off on some quiet back field of Mets' Port St. Lucie training facility away from the crowds and did something he ...
Tweets
-
Fair questions.@PSLToFlushing Why extend? Coming off an out-of-character year batting righty + back surgery = ?Minors
-
WtfI wrote something up this weekend about my year at Uber, and why I left: https://t.co/SyREtfLuZHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A Walker extension would likely lower his 2017 salary from the QO value.Are the #Mets nearing a deal with Neil Walker? https://t.co/JqpNLgUH6HMinors
-
I actually am semi excited to see what he does at the WBC this year. Is that weird?Former #Dodgers closer Eric Gagne, 41, could attempt a major league comeback seven years after retiring… https://t.co/ZvPkX5qOdlMinors
-
They actually believe this? No way. Right?#Yankees claim Dellin Betances partially at fault for their decline in ticket sales last year, per @BrendanKutyNJ… https://t.co/NEIuiVL8d8Minors
-
Mets overpaid for Cespedes, per Mets fan.@richmacleod @NY_SpecialK @Ackert_NYDN they also overpaid himBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets