New York Mets @ycespedes52 looked sharp in today’s first full...

The Mets on Tumblr
Tumblr_olmyws4nw41rs469po1_1280

@ycespedes52 looked sharp in today’s first full workout....

by: N/A Tumblr: The Mets on Tumblr 16m

... logged this from syndergaarden dontbesadbeawesomeinstead reblogged this from mets syndergaarden reblogged this from mets fromeo85 liked this thewriternotthemu ...

Tweets