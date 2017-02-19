New York Mets Report: Mets, Neil Walker discussing a contract...

Hardball Talk
584893476

Report: Mets, Neil Walker discussing a contract extension

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 14m

... orth of $40 million,” according to Ackert’s source. Walker, 31, accepted the Mets’ $17.2 million qualifying offer back in November. He’s coming off one of the ...

Tweets