New York Mets WATCH: Mets' David Wright talks about his first...

nj.com
22106057-standard

WATCH: Mets' David Wright talks about his first throwing session since neck surgery

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1h

... s step and how it felt to finally throw again.  Alderson: 'We're all in' The Mets held their first full-squad workout of spring training on Sunday. Wright als ...

Tweets