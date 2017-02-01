- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Yankees To Sign LHP Niese To MiLB Deal
by: Robert M. Pimpsner — Gotham Baseball 57m
... 211 total major league games with all but 23 of them being with the New York Mets. Those 23 games in 2016 were with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his career, N ...
Tweets
-
-0.2 fWAR last year while being bad defensively. Only 5.6 fWAR in six seasons.Report: Royals anticipate Eric Hosmer will seek 10-year deal in free agency. https://t.co/H9CNQ9vhJp https://t.co/KUZ5LbF3d1Blogger / Podcaster
-
Excited for Baseball season to begin. #LetsGoMets @genymets @MetsMerized @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
A lifetime 10.1 bWAR in 6 years and a negative defensive WAR in each year he's played. Guess that's the stuff 10-y…Report: Royals anticipate Eric Hosmer will seek 10-year deal in free agency. https://t.co/H9CNQ9vhJp https://t.co/KUZ5LbF3d1Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yeah@martinonyc don't sell yourself short. You are a man with a stupid beard whose time on this earth is finite and work is deeply insignificantBeat Writer / Columnist
-
What are any of us really. I'm a man whose time on this earth is finite and whose work is deeply insignificant.@martinonyc @646Vito @sal_licata what are you? Your profile says journalist/writer. For SNY, a sports entityBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Russ is the best. Ultimate competitor.Russ warming up by himself opposite of the rest of the West team. https://t.co/CKm4TrtDtABeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets