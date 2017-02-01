- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
#T7LA: Some Sports Illustrated Video
by: noreply@blogger.com (MediaGoon) — The Media Goon 2h
Tweets
-
I continue to wax about my prospect crush on Joey Wentz.Baseball Prospectus | Monday Morning Ten Pack: Candidates for Next Year's 101 https://t.co/Oc9XUdl4ub ($)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets official 2017 on-field caps from New Era:Check out our 2017 on-field caps. Get yours now! https://t.co/U9vzjfwax6 #Mets https://t.co/tWC3hh1TIbBlogger / Podcaster
-
I get concerns over giving extension to guy coming off back surgery, but don't be surprised if #Mets use this as ch…Walker, Mets close to a contract extension https://t.co/HZWexxP87S https://t.co/jAHOtZEYs2Blogger / Podcaster
-
Excited to see Molina and Flexen pitch. Sewald I definitely think pitches in big league bullpen at some point this…Mets pitching for first three games: 2/24: Lugo, Molina 2/25: Gilmartin, Blevins 2/26: Flexen, SewaldBlogger / Podcaster
-
Except that is not a practical trade scenario, and the statistics suggest McCutchen had a poor year in CF last year.@michaelgbaron the obvious trade in spring training is Andrew McCutchen for Jay Bruce and Cutch plays center. I feel a bounceback for himBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets close to signing Neil Walker to 2-year extension per @EddieCWFANGood vibrations overflowing as #Mets get down to business, writes the immortal Eddie Coleman. Read https://t.co/aqUiM3Kxi3 #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets