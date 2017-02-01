New York Mets Mets’ Extension Talks With Neil Walker “Hit A S...

MLB Trade Rumors
Walker.neil-3-1024x728

Mets’ Extension Talks With Neil Walker “Hit A Snag”

by: Charlie Wilmoth MLB Trade Rumors 2h

... er had season-ending back surgery in September, but as Craig points out, the Mets’ willingness to extend him, and to give the qualifying offer in the first pl ...

Tweets