New York Mets David Wright Raves About Mets Clubhouse Character

Mets Merized
David-wright-terry-collins-e1487567760556

David Wright Raves About Mets Clubhouse Character

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 31m

... veterans like Jay Bruce, Neil Walker, Curtis Granderson, and Jose Reyes, the Mets have a strong balance between veterans and younger players. The members of t ...

Tweets