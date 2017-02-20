New York Mets Local baseball team makes snazzy Caps Graphic s...

The Mets Police
Mets_2017-feb-20

Local baseball team makes snazzy Caps Graphic so we can keep track of all the damn Mets caps

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 18m

... . And somewhere out there one of you Smarty Pantses is wondering why my 2018 Mets don’t have First Responder Caps.  See, I am WAY AHEAD OF YOU.  That’s part o ...

Tweets