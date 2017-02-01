New York Mets Kansas City Royals: At Ten Years, Let Eric Hosm...

Fox Sports
9553610-eric-hosmer-mlb-chicago-white-sox-kansas-city-royals.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Kansas City Royals: At Ten Years, Let Eric Hosmer Walk

by: Jason Burke/FanSided via Call to the Pen Fox Sports 19m

... and will be entering his age 32 season in 2018. The chances that the Mets look elsewhere are fairly high, and they would certainly be open to a ridicu ...

Tweets