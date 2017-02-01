New York Mets Tom Brennan - TOP 25 METS' PROSPECTS: # 5 Tom S...

Mack's Mets
Thomas%252bszaputki

Tom Brennan - TOP 25 METS' PROSPECTS: # 5 Tom Szapucki

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 1h

... Szapucki don’t quit Mets baseball to open up a law firm (Kaczmarski and Szapucki, LLC) in Poland.   K ...

Tweets