New York Mets Mets' confidence in d'Arnaud speaks volumes

MLB: Mets.com
Darnaud1280_ek7cnv5e_v27hk1ew

Mets' confidence in d'Arnaud speaks volumes

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 17m

... effectiveness. But the Mets never actively pursued Wieters, who actually sports a lower OPS the past two ...

Tweets