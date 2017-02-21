- IN
Here’s video of the Mets Uniform Panel from QBC powered by Uni Watch
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice
... ICYMI. UNIPANEL from Media Goon aka Keith Blacknick on Vimeo. Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. Thanks!) I guess this Mets umbrel ...
Tweets
I'll miss GKR's discussions of James Joyce when calling games that Jim Joyce worked.MLB announces retirements of four umpires: Bob Davidson, John Hirschbeck, Jim Joyce and Tim Welke.Blogger / Podcaster
CB Bucknor and Angel Hernandez are unfortunately not on this list.MLB announces retirements of four umpires: Bob Davidson, John Hirschbeck, Jim Joyce and Tim Welke.Blogger / Podcaster
Great, now Terry Collins will never pinch run for Bruce.This is my favorite Mets picture of the day. Bruce looking like he's running for his life. https://t.co/aYMbYGPuyHBlogger / Podcaster
Couple of good umpires retiring. Too bad Angel isn't on the list.MLB announces retirements of four umpires: Bob Davidson, John Hirschbeck, Jim Joyce and Tim Welke.Blogger / Podcaster
Mets taking a very interesting "play as little baseball as possible" stance this Spring. Let's see how it works out…Mets sometimes have a scrimmage begore the start of exhibition games. But they won't do one this spring.Blogger / Podcaster
Let us pray.Don't waste energy getting angry over the Mets passing on Wieters. Instead, focus on praying for d'Arnaud's brittle body.Blogger / Podcaster
