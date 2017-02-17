New York Mets MLB News: Four Long-Time Umpires Retire

Mets Merized
17id5wwaigew1jpg1-e1487737390586

MLB News: Four Long-Time Umpires Retire

by: Mets Daddy Mets Merized Online 21m

... rld Series which is, to date, the last ejection in World Series play. From a Mets point of view, Welke was the second base umpire during Game 2 of the 2000 Wo ...

Tweets