New York Mets David Wright will initially DH, won't play in f...

Metsblog
Image_uploaded_from_ios_86653rmu_px8hr3tu

David Wright will initially DH, won't play in field until mid-March

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1h

... ily News cover Mets camp, including close looks at Travis d'Arnaud and Jose Reyes. David Wright ...

Tweets