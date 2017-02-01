New York Mets Walker, Granderson, Cabrera Will Be Considered ...

Mets Merized
Asdrubal-cabrera-jose-reyes

Walker, Granderson, Cabrera Will Be Considered As Leadoff Options

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 11m

... else should be considered for the leadoff spot. Curtis Granderson Before the Mets brought back Jose Reyes, Curtis Granderson served admirably as leadoff hitte ...

Tweets