New York Mets Lucas Duda’s make-or-break season starts with a...

New York Post
Duda

Lucas Duda’s make-or-break season starts with a big blast

by: Dan Martin New York Post 1h

... .830 each year. Then, he won’t have to worry about playing time. And if the Mets return to the playoffs, Duda will be on the roster. “I’m thankful I can be b ...

Tweets