New York Mets Ten Prospects We Want to See in 2017

BP Mets
Usatsi_9715573_168381790_lowres

Ten Prospects We Want to See in 2017

by: Jarrett Seidler Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 1h

... presented his skillset, as he posted a .297/.418/.450 line with the Brooklyn Cyclones, including a .344 True Average*, 14.9 percent walk rate, and 19.4 percent st ...

Tweets