New York Mets Syndergaard, Gray Top Extension Candidates Amon...

FanGraphs
Download-45

Syndergaard, Gray Top Extension Candidates Among Pitchers

by: Craig Edwards FanGraphs 13m

... will make millions in arbitration. Given the fickle nature of pitching, the Mets might be able to take advantage with some long-term security. Rodon is anoth ...

Tweets