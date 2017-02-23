- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Bloggers compelled to tell you Mets Spring Training park is now first Data Field
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
... or the Mets and their legion of fans.” First Data is one of the world’s leading commerce ...
Tweets
-
So, uh, good thing the #Mets didn't do this..."The Mets seriously discussed a straight-up swap of Michael Conforto for J.D. Martinez before re-signing Cespedes" https://t.co/VHuWusyAPlBlogger / Podcaster
-
I'm super glad this didn't happen.Minors
-
The Mets do hate Conforto. Wtf."The Mets seriously discussed a straight-up swap of Michael Conforto for J.D. Martinez before re-signing Cespedes" https://t.co/VHuWusyAPlBlogger / Podcaster
-
This shipment just arrived in the Mets clubhouse today. Rene Rivera will wear it next month at the World Baseball C…Puerto Rico ya estamos ready?? #WBC @ALLSTARSPORTS thank you for the love⚾️ https://t.co/7hfSIrjhaJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Preparing for #MetsTwitter overreaction.Lucas Duda felt a little stiff today after taking extra swings yesterday and did not hit outside with rest of the starters.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Some key players traveling tomorrow:Lagares, Flores, Conforto, d'Arnaud and Lugo on the road trip tomorrow. Rosario will be on trip.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets