New York Mets Link: Accused Dodger Stadium attacker pleads to...

The Mets Police
20130622_153913-e1372026510891

Link: Accused Dodger Stadium attacker pleads to assault in 2015 beating – MyNewsLA.com

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

... ing – MyNewsLA.com Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. Thanks!) Bloggers compelled to te ...

Tweets