New York Mets Mets Discussed Trading Michael Conforto For J.D...

Mets Merized
Usatsi_9565140_154511658_lowres-e1487878435746

Mets Discussed Trading Michael Conforto For J.D. Martinez

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1h

... begin the 2017 season with Jay Bruce occupying right field everyday for the Mets. When he does return to the big leagues, the Mets hope he can get back to be ...

Tweets