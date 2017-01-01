- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets happy to have Yoenis Cespedes back (The Associated Press)
by: BILL WHITEHEAD (Associated Press) — Yahoo Sports 2h
... 23 as he hobbled and spent time on the disabled list. After he returned, the Mets closed with a 27-14 surge to finish 87-75 and made the playoffs in consecuti ...
Tweets
-
???Tonight on our season finale of Hot Stove, it's the season 2 debut of #HelloJerry @jerryblevins with special guest… https://t.co/hfQdS1vzROBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rene Rivera's gear for the upcoming World Baseball Classic is ????Puerto Rico ya estamos ready?? #WBC @ALLSTARSPORTS thank you for the love⚾️ https://t.co/7hfSIrjhaJBlogger / Podcaster
-
CC: @StevePopperSportswriters, send us your funny old photos from the beat: https://t.co/4fZudfkIat https://t.co/yqo1ZlJOHuBeat Writer / Columnist
-
That should be posted by the team’s reporters tomorrow morning.@michaelgbaron is there a roster fir Friday's game? Trying to decide if we're going.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Come watch me do Chief Wiggum impressions and @HankAzaria break down Michael Conforto's swing. Did I get that right?2/2 We'll its your lucky day, because tickets are on sale NOW! Can't wait to see you at @BellHouseNY , Brooklyn!… https://t.co/gVtCJnAdVhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Nats were super banged up in 2015 and had an 89 win pythag. That's the best mark Mets have reached since 2006.@brianpmangan This is I assume with the assumption that everyone plays up to previous levels and stays healthy on the Nats? Annd alsoBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets