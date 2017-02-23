New York Mets Mets Happy To Have Yoenis Cespedes Back

WFAN
Mets21-e1475781110898

Mets Happy To Have Yoenis Cespedes Back

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 36m

... t they lost to San Francisco in the NL wild-card game. In 189 games with the Mets, Cespedes has batted .282 with 48 home runs and 130 RBIs. Cespedes began his ...

Tweets