New York Mets Mets’ odd man out believes he’s ‘a starting cat...

New York Post
Plawecki

Mets’ odd man out believes he’s ‘a starting catcher in this league’

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

... Arnaud, Michael Conforto, Wilmer Flores and Juan Lagares will be the notable Mets players making the 2 ½-hour bus ride to Fort Myers for the Grapefruit League ...

Tweets